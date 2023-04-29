Oppenheimer Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $65.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.92.

AYX opened at $41.13 on Friday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alteryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

