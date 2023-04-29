Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 581,564 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

