Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,023 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

