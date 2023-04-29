Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.83. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

