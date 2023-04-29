Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 153,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.