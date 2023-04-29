Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.58. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

