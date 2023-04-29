Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $369.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

