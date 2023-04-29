Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,392 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,500,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.