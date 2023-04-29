Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.