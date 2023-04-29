Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $530.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.