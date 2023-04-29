OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.09 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $149.87 million and $23.09 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

