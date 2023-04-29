Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 199,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 384,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

