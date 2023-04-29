Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Financial Comparison

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -23.57% N/A -25.08% GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and GeneDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $2.16 billion 4.40 -$509.20 million ($2.21) -17.63 GeneDx $234.69 million 0.93 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.29

Volatility & Risk

Oak Street Health has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 14 2 0 2.06 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $33.27, indicating a potential downside of 14.64%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than GeneDx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats GeneDx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

