Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $239,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

