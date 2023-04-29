Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

