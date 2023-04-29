Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,124 shares of company stock valued at $84,633. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

