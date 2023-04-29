Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY23 guidance to $22.25-22.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $22.25-$22.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.27 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

