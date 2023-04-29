Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.25-$22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 billion-$38.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.32 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.25-22.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $461.27. The stock had a trading volume of 708,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,138. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.42. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

