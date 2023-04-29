Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $26.13 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 690,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,127,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

