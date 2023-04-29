Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 23,380 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.