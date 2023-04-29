Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 116,208 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,208 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.42% of MakeMyTrip worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

