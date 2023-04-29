Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $404.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.86. The stock has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

