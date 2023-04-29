Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $377.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

