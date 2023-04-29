Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.67% of Ternium worth $40,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ternium by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Ternium Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.