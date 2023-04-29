Ninety One UK Ltd Has $42.83 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,935 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

SSR Mining Price Performance

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

