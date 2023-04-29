Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 676,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

