Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of NVR worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $5,840.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,456.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,923.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 402.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

