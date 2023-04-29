Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 508,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

