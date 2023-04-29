Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 508,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,172,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.
META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
