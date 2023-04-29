Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 123,231 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,231 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $34,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

