NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NXRT opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -524.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after buying an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

