NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

