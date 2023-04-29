NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 565 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

