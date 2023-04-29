NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 460 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

