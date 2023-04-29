NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 47,910 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
INDA stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.
About iShares MSCI India ETF
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
