NewSquare Capital LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.