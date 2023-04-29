NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,699,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

