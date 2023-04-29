NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

