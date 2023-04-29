New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

New Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,904. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

