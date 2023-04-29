Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.