Needham & Company LLC Downgrades DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.8 %

DOCN opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

