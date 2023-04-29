NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $39.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00006630 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,265,671 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 894,265,671 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9275036 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $53,937,987.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

