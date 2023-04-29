National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$168.59.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNR stock opened at C$161.50 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

