Nano (XNO) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002755 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $107.83 million and approximately $675,708.43 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00306363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00521157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00402772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.