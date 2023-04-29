My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $592,522.07

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $592,522.07 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027631 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,982 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

