MVL (MVL) Price Up 12.1% This Week

MVL (MVL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. MVL has a market cap of $101.42 million and $23.24 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

