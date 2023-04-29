Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.4 %

MWA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.