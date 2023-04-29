Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

