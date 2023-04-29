Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $49,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

