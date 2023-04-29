Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,497 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

