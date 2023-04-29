Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.81 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

